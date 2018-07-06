Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy ACC, UltraTech Cement

JUST IN
Jay Anand Thakkar  |  Mumbai 

Nifty outlook and stock calls from Jay Anand Thakkar ,CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:

NIFTY SELL

TARGET: 10,680

STOP LOSS: 10,810

Nifty has closed in the negative territory in the last trading session facing resistance at 10,800 levels. The rise so far on the daily charts appear to be a three wave rising structure, hence till 10810 levels aren’t taken off the overall bias hereon remains sideways to negative. On the lower side, the immediate support exists at 10,650 levels, hence 10,680 is the immediate target.

BUY ULTRATECH CEMENT

Target: Rs 4,019

Stop Loss: Rs 3,875

Ultratech cements have provided a breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern which is a bullish reversal pattern. Also, the momentum indicators have provided a buy crossover thus confirming an upward breakout.

BUY DR REDDY'S

Target: Rs 2,389

Stop Loss: Rs 2,273

Dr.Reddy has provided a breakout from a downtrend resistance after having retraced its third wave. With this breakout it seems to have started its wave 5 up which is a bullish scenario going forward. Hence, we recommend buying Dr.Reddy for the target of 2389 with a stop loss of 2273.

BUY ACC

Target: Rs 1,484

Stop Loss: Rs 1,360

ACC has provided a breakout from a symmetrical triangular pattern on the daily charts which is formed in its wave B. Now, with this breakout the stock is likely to retrace 38.2% of its previous fall, so the target comes to 1485 levels.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, July 06 2018. 07:24 IST

