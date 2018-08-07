Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Fortis, JSW Energy, UPL

-
ALSO READ
Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Dr. Reddy, SBI
Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Ujjivan, Pidilite, Sterlite
Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Max India, Lupin
Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Sterlite, Aurobindo Pharma
Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy ACC, UltraTech Cement
-
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:
NIFTY: BUY
TARGET: 11,460
STOP LOSS: 11,335
The Index has closed in the positive territory in the last trading session and with that the series of higher tops and higher bottoms continues. The momentum indicator is also well into buy mode both on the daily as well as hourly charts which is quite a positive sign, hence we continue to maintain our short term as well as medium term bias positive for the target of 11460 with a reversal pegged below 11335
FORTIS: BUY
TARGET: Rs 168
STOP LOSS: Rs 143
The stock has provided a clear breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern and the target on the upside comes till the next downtrend line resistance i.e. 168. The stock has started to form higher tops and higher bottoms with a buy crossover in its momentum indicators, hence we recommend buying this for the target of 168 with a stop loss of 143
JSW ENERGY: BUY
TARGET: Rs 72
STOP LOSS: Rs 65.50
The stock has provided a clear breakout from the falling wedge pattern with a buy crossover in its momentum indicator MACD. The stock has also completed the retest of the pattern, hence the probability of an upside from here on is high.
UPL: BUY
TARGET: Rs 680
STOP LOSS: Rs 640
The stock has provided a breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern that has been formed on the daily charts. The momentum indicator has also provided a buy crossover on the daily charts, hence we recommend buying this stock.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU