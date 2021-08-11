Trading strategies for M&M, Info Edge and Tata Motors by Ajit Mishra

-
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M)
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 786.30
Initiation range: Rs 775-782
Target: Rs 810
Stop loss: Rs 764
We’re seeing a mixed trend within the auto basket and M&M is set for a short-term reversal. It has been trading in a declining wedge (bullish) pattern for the last six months and is on the verge of a breakout from the same. We thus advise creating longs in the mentioned zone.
Info Edge (India) Limited (Naukri)
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 5,462.60
Initiation range: Rs 5,420-5,450
Target: Rs 5,600
Stop loss: Rs 5,380
Naukri (Info Edge) has been trading in a broader consolidation range of Rs 4,200-5,600 for the last eight months. After retesting the upper band in July this year, it retraced marginally to the support zone of short-term moving averages (20 EMA and 50 EMA) on the daily chart and formed a base. The consolidation looks complete now and we expect a steady up move from hereon.
Tata Motors Limited (TaMo)
Recommendation: Sell Aug Futures
Last Close: Rs 294.50
Initiation range: Rs 296-298
Target: Rs 280
Stop loss: Rs 308
Tata Motors has been gradually inching lower, after its failed attempt to cross the hurdle of the previous swing high around Rs 360. It has witnessed a marginal bounce recently but couldn’t surpass the resistance zone of multiple moving averages around Rs 305 levels. It has formed a fresh shorting pivot and is likely to resume the corrective phase.
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.
