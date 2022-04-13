Two entities sell shares worth Rs 284 cr of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities

Two entities -- Linus and GW Crown -- on Wednesday offloaded shares of Food Specialities Ltd for an estimated Rs 284 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange, Linus sold 46.13 lakh shares of at an average price of Rs 305.38, valuing the transaction size to Rs 141 crore.

GW Crown offloaded 47.12 lakh shares of the Jalandhar-based bakery firm at Rs 303.26 apiece, aggregating to Rs 143 crore.

This took the total deal value to about Rs 284 crore.

Meanwhile, picked up over 33 lakh shares of . Unifi AIF Blend Fund and Blend Fund 2 purchased 10 lakh shares and 4 lakh shares of the company, respectively.

Shares of Mrs Bectors closed 8.50 per cent lower at Rs 308.75 apiece on .

At the end of December quarter, Linus had a 7.84 per cent stake in the company while GW Crown owned an 8.01 per cent stake, as per data available with BSE.

