Two entities sell shares worth Rs 284 cr of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities

-
ALSO READ
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities slips 10% on heavy volumes
Mrs Bectors Food hits all-time low; falls 16% in 1 month on weak Q3 results
Crown Resorts backs $6.3 billion buyout from Blackstone Inc
Avendus PE Investment launches second structured credit fund
CAMS acquires majority stake in fintech Fintuple focused on AIF, PMS
-
Two entities -- Linus and GW Crown -- on Wednesday offloaded shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd for an estimated Rs 284 crore through open market transactions.
According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange, Linus sold 46.13 lakh shares of Mrs Bectors at an average price of Rs 305.38, valuing the transaction size to Rs 141 crore.
GW Crown offloaded 47.12 lakh shares of the Jalandhar-based bakery firm at Rs 303.26 apiece, aggregating to Rs 143 crore.
This took the total deal value to about Rs 284 crore.
Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund picked up over 33 lakh shares of Mrs Bectors. Unifi AIF Blend Fund and Blend Fund 2 purchased 10 lakh shares and 4 lakh shares of the company, respectively.
Shares of Mrs Bectors closed 8.50 per cent lower at Rs 308.75 apiece on NSE.
At the end of December quarter, Linus had a 7.84 per cent stake in the company while GW Crown owned an 8.01 per cent stake, as per data available with BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU