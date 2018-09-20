Promoter and public shareholder: The art of being in two places at once

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its Tuesday board meeting clarified on promoter re-classification. However, there are some companies whose shareholders have the unique distinction of being classified as promoters; as well as being public shareholders.

There have been instances of this in every quarter since at least June 2009, shows an analysis of shareholding patterns since then. The number of such instances has varied from one to as high as seventeen over the quarters in question. The sectors from which such companies make an appearance include technology, ...