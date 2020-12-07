JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Gold price today at Rs 52,650 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,900 a kg
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Two stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

The RSI indicator for HUL share (Hindustan Unilever share) has suggested a trend reversal to signal a buy

Topics
Stock calls | Market technicals | trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

The stock of VRL Logistics is moving ahead with potential to rise further
The stock of VRL Logistics is moving ahead with potential to rise further

BUY HIND UNILEVER | CMP: Rs 2,184 | TARGET: Rs 2,350-2,400 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,090

The stock has maintained a good base near 2100 levels and has now moved past the 200-DMA moving average to improve the bias along with a positive candle formation in the daily chart. The RSI indicator has also suggested a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 2,350-2,400, keeping the stop loss of 2,090.

BUY VRL LOGISTICS | CMP: Rs 186.80 | TARGET: Rs 210-220 | STOP LOSS: Rs 174

The stock made a higher bottom formation pattern recently in the daily chart near 168 levels and has picked up momentum to improve the bias and is steadily on the rise with strength. The RSI also has also indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and is moving ahead with potential to rise further. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 210-220, keeping the stop loss of 174.


============================

Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 07 2020. 07:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.