Two stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

BUY HIND UNILEVER | CMP: Rs 2,184 | TARGET: Rs 2,350-2,400 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,090

The stock has maintained a good base near 2100 levels and has now moved past the 200-DMA moving average to improve the bias along with a positive candle formation in the daily chart. The RSI indicator has also suggested a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 2,350-2,400, keeping the stop loss of 2,090.





BUY | CMP: Rs 186.80 | TARGET: Rs 210-220 | STOP LOSS: Rs 174

The stock made a higher bottom formation pattern recently in the daily chart near 168 levels and has picked up momentum to improve the bias and is steadily on the rise with strength. The RSI also has also indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and is moving ahead with potential to rise further. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 210-220, keeping the stop loss of 174.



Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.