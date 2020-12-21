Two stock that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

-
BUY AMBUJA CEM | CMP: Rs 251.05 | TARGET: Rs 270-280 | STOP LOSS : Rs 240
The stock has witnessed a short correction from 270 levels and has consolidated taking support near 244 levels, indicating a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart. There are signs of improvement in the bias with the RSI also showing a trend reversal and signaling a buy to anticipate further upside movement in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 270-280, keeping the stop loss of Rs 240.
BUY ESCORTS | CMP: Rs 1,336 | TARGET: Rs 1,450-1,480 | STOP LOSS : Rs 1,280
The stock has witnessed a decent correction and has flattened out near 1290 levels to improve the bias. It has also indicated signs of a reversal to anticipate further upward move from here on. The RSI also has consolidated and has gained strength to improve the trend. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for upside target of Rs 1,450-1,480, keeping the stop loss of Rs 1,280.
Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
