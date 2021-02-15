Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY JUSTDIAL | CMP: Rs 674 | Rs Target: 750-780 | Stop Loss: Rs 620

The stock, after the recent correction, has bottomed out near 610 levels and has given a bullish candle pattern to improve the bias. We, therefore, anticipate further upside move. Currently with the RSI also well placed, the indicator has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 750-780, keeping the stop loss of Rs 620.





BUY NESTLE | CMP: Rs 17,295 | Target: Rs 18,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 16,800

The stock has witnessed a gradual correction and has consolidated near the 200-DMA level of 16,950, maintaining a decent support. Currently, a positive bullish candle pattern has improved the bias and with the RSI also showing a trend reversal from the oversold zone and signalling a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 18,800, keeping the stop loss of Rs 16,800.

