Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

-
ALSO READ
Just Dial: Is this the number you missed to dial in your portfolio?
Trading recommendations by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy HPCL, UPL
Here are the top trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Trading strategies by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy Wipro, Polycab India
Three stocks that Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi Shares is bullish on
-
BUY JUSTDIAL | CMP: Rs 674 | Rs Target: 750-780 | Stop Loss: Rs 620
The stock, after the recent correction, has bottomed out near 610 levels and has given a bullish candle pattern to improve the bias. We, therefore, anticipate further upside move. Currently with the RSI also well placed, the indicator has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 750-780, keeping the stop loss of Rs 620.
BUY NESTLE | CMP: Rs 17,295 | Target: Rs 18,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 16,800
The stock has witnessed a gradual correction and has consolidated near the 200-DMA level of 16,950, maintaining a decent support. Currently, a positive bullish candle pattern has improved the bias and with the RSI also showing a trend reversal from the oversold zone and signalling a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 18,800, keeping the stop loss of Rs 16,800.
==============================
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU