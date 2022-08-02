Uber likely to exit Zomato; puts entire 7.8% stake on the block

has put its entire 7.8 per cent stake in on the block, said people in the know. The ride-hailing giant obtained this stake when Eats' India business was acquired by the domestic food delivery major in January 2020 in a non-cash deal. The deal was valued at Rs 1,376 crore back then.

According to a term sheet, a total of 612 million shares of will be put for sale at a price band of Rs 48 to Rs 54 apiece. At the lower end, the share sale will fetch Rs 2,939 crore, while at the top-end, the deal size works out to Rs 3,305 crore. Shares of last closed at Rs 55.6, up 20 per cent over previous day’s close.

The term sheet, however, didn’t mention the name of the seller. The number of shares put on the block matches those held by . A query sent to Uber’s spokesperson went unanswered.

Depending on where the deal gets priced, California-based Uber could make anywhere between 2.14x and 2.4x on its Zomato deal. The decision to sell its stake in Zomato comes within a week after the one-year post IPO lock-in on Zomato shares ended.

BofA Securities is the sole investment bank handling the share sale.

Shares of Zomato have seen wild swings following the end of the lock-in period. Last week, the stock hit a low of Rs 40.6 and has since bounced more than 35 per cent. Market players said the block transaction on Wednesday could once again put downward pressure on the stock.

Currently, Zomato’s shares are down 27 per cent over its IPO price of Rs 76 per share. Following its listing, the stock had more than doubled to touch a record high of Rs 169.

Through its maiden share sale, Zomato had raised Rs 9,000 crore in fresh capital. Only early-stage investor Info Edge had parted with a small portion of its stake worth Rs 375 crore in the IPO.

Zomato doesn’t have any identifiable promoters. The shareholding of its founders and all investors is part of public shareholding. As a result, experts believe, there could be a constant overhang on the stock of a disinvestment by a large investor.

Besides Uber, China’s Alipay and Antfin held 7.1 per cent and 6.99 per cent stake, respectively in Zomato at the end of June 2022 quarter. Info Edge’s shareholding stood at 15.17 per cent. Tiger Global’s Internet Fund held 5.11 per cent and Sequoia Capital held 5.1 per cent.