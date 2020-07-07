JUST IN
Financials dominate large- and mid-cap universe of equity mutual funds
Business Standard

United Breweries' outperformance unlikely to sustain in the near term

Loss of business in peak season, higher consumption cost and lower shelf life to make recovery tougher than United Spirits

United Breweries | United Spirits  | Beer

Shreepad S Aute 

While there is little doubt that volume recovery would be challenging for the liquor segment, investors seem to be in favour of beer than whiskey if the stock performance of the two listed alcoholic beverage companies has anything to go by. The stock of United Breweries (UBL) has gained 4 per cent in the last one month versus 0.5 per cent rise in the stock of United Spirits (UNSL).

However, the UBL’s outperformance is unlikely to sustain in the near term as it is expected to lag UNSL in terms of recovery. To start with, while winter is a peak season for spirits, beer ...

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 06:45 IST

