United Spirits, Radico, Jagatjit Ind: Strategies for liquor-related stocks

Shares of breweries & distillery-related companies gained ground on Monday, after the government allowed the opening of liquor shops from today with certain conditions. GM Breweries, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Radico Khaitan, Globus Spirits and United Breweries and United Spirits were up in the range of 4 per cent to 11 per cent in the intra-day deal today.

