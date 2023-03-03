JUST IN
Adani Group stocks jump after US-based investment firm GQG Partners bet
Investors' wealth climbs Rs 3.43 trillion as Sensex jumps 900 points
State Bank of India likely to sell Rs 5,456-crore AT1 bonds next week
Imagicaaworld zooms 27% in two days on launching Aquamagicaa in Surat
Pump and dump scheme: What is it, how it works and how is it monitored
WPIL soars 10% on securing Rs 1,225 cr order from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam
Bulls drive Sensex over 1,000 points higher: Here are top 3 reasons why
Escorts, Bajaj-Auto: Trading strategies for auto stocks post Feb sales nos
Techno Electric surges 9% on healthy growth outlook
Nifty PSU Bank index surges 4% amid rebound in Adani group stocks
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Adani Group stocks jump after US-based investment firm GQG Partners bet
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

GQG Partners overweight on India; HDFC, ICICI Bank top holdings

Adani investment of Rs 15,446-crore is 2% of its total exposure

Topics
global investors | MSCI Emerging Markets | Adani Group

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Rajiv Jain, co-founder of GQG Partners
Rajiv Jain

US-based boutique investment company GQG Partners has shot into limelight with its Rs 15,446-crore Adani wager. However, the asset manager has shown strong India skew in many of its global funds, with stocks like HDFC and ICICI Bank featuring in the top 10 holdings.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on global investors

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 20:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.