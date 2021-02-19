UTI AMC launches Nifty 200-index based passively managed fund

-
ALSO READ
What is a passive fund and is it a safe investment option? Things to know
UTI AMC makes a tepid debut, lists at 11.5% discount to issue price
UTI AMC IPO to open on September 29, price band fixed at Rs 552 - Rs 554
UTI AMC IPO: Investors shouldn't expect significant gains in near-term
NSE launches derivatives on Nifty financial services index
-
UTI AMC has launched the country's first momentum-based passively managed fund, based on the Nifty 200 index.
UTI, which manages seven equity ETF funds with an AUM of around Rs 44,000 crore, making it the second-largest such equity fund in the country, said the new fund will be based on the 30 best performing stocks from the Nifty 200 index.
Sharwan Kumar Goyal, the fund manager of the scheme, said the new fund was opened on Thursday to good investor response but was quick to add that AMC has not set any internal targets in terms of AUM or folios.
Since it a passively managed fund and a new concept as the fund is benchmarked and based on the smart beta fund, we have not set any target for sales or AUM, he told PTI.
With the Nifty200 momentum 30 index fund we are introducing a smart-beta or factor-based strategy. Globally it is learnt that momentum strategy performs well in the long term and momentum investing is a well accepted investment style.
Currently, this investing mode is available through alternative investment vehicles and UTI is first to launch the same under index fund route in the country.
The 30 best performing stocks which have derivative offerings will be picked up based on their performance in the past six months which would keep changing when the index is revalued every six month, Kumar said.
Picking stocks with derivative options minimises the cost of ownership for the fund, he explained.
The new open-ended index fund which replicates/trackes the Nifty 200 momentum 30 index called UTI Nifty200 momentum 30 index fund', was opened for subscription on February 18 and will be closed on March 04. The scheme will re-open for subscription and redemption on an ongoing basis from March 12.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error, and without any guarantee of delivering the investment objective, Kumar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU