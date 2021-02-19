Muthoot Finance plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore through bonds

on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing non convertible debentures (NCDs).

The funds would be raised by way of private placement of redeemable NCDs to be issued in one or more tranches as may be decided by the board or a committee thereof from time to time, it said in a BSE filing.

stock was trading nearly flat at Rs 1,294.55 on BSE.

