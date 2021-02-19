Muthoot Finance plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore through bonds

-
ALSO READ
Global Markets: Stocks fall on long-short battle, European vaccine row
Investor wealth declines over Rs 2.23 trillion tracking weak markets
Xchanging Technology Services India settles case with markets regulator
Rising US Treasury yields cool down rally in global stock markets
Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
-
Muthoot Finance on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing non convertible debentures (NCDs).
The funds would be raised by way of private placement of redeemable NCDs to be issued in one or more tranches as may be decided by the board or a committee thereof from time to time, it said in a BSE filing.
Muthoot Finance stock was trading nearly flat at Rs 1,294.55 on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU