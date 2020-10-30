Volatile oil prices poised for second monthly decline on Covid-19 concerns

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices climb over China's plans to ship in large volumes of US crude
Oil market's reliance on China shows narrowing options
Crude oil may struggle to top $40/barrel mark despite a glimmer of optimism
India's June crude oil imports lowest in over five years; exports also drop
Crude oil can hit $50/bbl in 2021; gas demand to pick up in India: Analysts
-
Global oil prices moved in and out of negative territory on Friday but remained on course for a second monthly fall as rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US heighten concerns over fuel consumption. Brent crude LCOc1 was down 17 cents at $37.48 a barrel by 7:15 pm IST after touching a five-month low of $36.64 in the previous session. The December Brent contract expires on Friday and the January contract LCOc2 was down about 40 cents.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 47 cents to $35.71 after dipping to its lowest since June on Thursday at $34.92. It is on track for an 11 per cent monthly decline while Brent heads for an 8 per cent drop.
Prices had swung between slightly positive territory and a more than 2 per cent decline during Friday’s session, with the market “anxious” about renewed lockdowns in Europe and the US election next week, a Singapore-based oil trader said.
The US dollar, measured against a basket of currencies DXY, has also strengthened this week, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+, had planned to raise output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January.
However, top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are in favour of maintaining the group’s current output reduction of about 7.7 million bpd into next year in the face of lockdowns in Europe and rising Libyan oil output.
Opec+ is scheduled to hold a policy meeting over November 30 and December 1. “The outcome has the potential to send oil prices $10/bbl in either direction,” PVM analysts said of the meeting.
Governments across Europe imposed fresh restrictions this week to curb the spread of the coronvirus, with Germany saying its economy will not fully recover before 2022.
While that has reduced mobility and fuel consumption within Europe, demand in the United States is holding up for now, RBC Capital’s Mike Tran said in a note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU