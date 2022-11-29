JUST IN
What is a follow-on public offer?

FPO, or follow-on public offer, is one of the many means through which corporates finance their expansion plans, or pare debt. We explain what is a FPO, and if investors should subscribe to it

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

    • Last week, billionaire Gautam Adani said that his flagship company will raise capital worth 20,000 crore rupees via FPO. FPO, or follow-on public offer, is one of the many means through which corporates finance their expansion plans, or pare debt. In today’s decoded, we explain what is a FPO, and if investors should subscribe to it?

    First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 11:23 IST
