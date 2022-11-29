What is a follow-on public offer?
FPO, or follow-on public offer, is one of the many means through which corporates finance their expansion plans, or pare debt. We explain what is a FPO, and if investors should subscribe to it
Last week, billionaire Gautam Adani said that his flagship company will raise capital worth 20,000 crore rupees via FPO. FPO, or follow-on public offer, is one of the many means through which corporates finance their expansion plans, or pare debt. In today’s decoded, we explain what is a FPO, and if investors should subscribe to it?
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 11:23 IST
