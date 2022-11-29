JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Muted open likely for Sensex, Nifty amid mixed global cues

Stock market today: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 40 points lower at 18,650 levels

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SGX Nifty, Dharmraj Crop, NDTV, stock market
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to start on a tepid note on Tuesday amid mixed global cues.

At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 40 points lower at 18,650 levels.

US stocks ended lower overnight tracking tensions in China. The Dow lost 1.45 per cent, the S&P 500 1.54 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.58 per cent.

In Asia this morning, stocks gained after initial losses with Hang Seng rising 2 per cent, Strait times gaining 0.8 per cent, while Nikkei was down 0.44 per cent.

Primary market

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard's IPO was subscribed 1.79 times on the first day of the offer period led by retail participation, whose category was subscribed 2.6 times. 

In the secondary market, shares of NDTV will be in focus. Adani Enterprises said that NDTV promoter RRPR has agreed to issue 99.5 per cent of its equity to Adani Group's subsidiary VCPL.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh