- Indices log new record highs buoyed by RIL; Sensex rises 211 points
- Sebi gives nod to appointment of Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE
- Over Rs 5,000-cr IPOs may hit mkts in Dec as investor sentiment perks up
- Drop in share of advisory assets in PMS funds during past 12 months
- Blocked 700 crypto accounts between April-Sep over irregularities: WazirX
- Dharmaj Crop IPO subscribed 1.8x on Day-1, QIB portion not fully covered
- Settlement scheme to be extended for 150 brokers from December 19
- Budget wish list: Brokers body wants STT rebate, Rs 1 lakh STCG exemption
- Sensex can hit 80,000 by December 2023 in bull-case, says Morgan Stanley
- MSTC hits 20% upper circuit, counter logs volume of over 8% of total equity
MARKET LIVE: Muted open likely for Sensex, Nifty amid mixed global cues
Stock market today: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 40 points lower at 18,650 levels
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to start on a tepid note on Tuesday amid mixed global cues.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 40 points lower at 18,650 levels.
US stocks ended lower overnight tracking tensions in China. The Dow lost 1.45 per cent, the S&P 500 1.54 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.58 per cent.
In Asia this morning, stocks gained after initial losses with Hang Seng rising 2 per cent, Strait times gaining 0.8 per cent, while Nikkei was down 0.44 per cent.
Primary market
Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard's IPO was subscribed 1.79 times on the first day of the offer period led by retail participation, whose category was subscribed 2.6 times.
In the secondary market, shares of NDTV will be in focus. Adani Enterprises said that NDTV promoter RRPR has agreed to issue 99.5 per cent of its equity to Adani Group's subsidiary VCPL.
