Will Ajay Tyagi get another extension? All eyes on Sebi chief appointment

The stock market ecosystem is eagerly awaiting the around the appointment of a new chairman of market regulator (Sebi).

Current chairman Ajay Tyagi’s tenure ends on Monday. He, however, is eligible for an extension.

Many are surprised that the government has not yet made a formal announcement as to whether the headquarters in Mumbai will be occupied by a new person or will Ajay Tyagi get another extension. The delay comes despite the centre initiating the process to find a replacement four months ago.

“Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for filling up the post of chairman in Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Sebi). The Chairman shall have an option to receive pay (a) as admissible to a secretary to the Government of lndia; or (b) a consolidated salary of Rs 450,000 per month as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission and subsequently accepted by the Government vide Resolution dated 25th July 2016,”the Ministry of Finance has said in a notification dated October 28.

Former DFS secretary Debashish Panda, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj, finance secretary TV Somanathan, IFSC Authority Chairman Injeti Srinivas and former whole time member Madhabi Puri Buch were said to be top contenders for the job.

Until recently, Tyagi was pegged to get a further extension. However, the fresh controversy around various lapses at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) could have complicated the matters, say industry watchers. Although the issue dates back to before Tyagi assumed office.

In April 2019, had issued a series in the NSE colocation controversy, which included a Rs 1,000-crore penalty on the exchange. Broking outfits OPG Securities and Way2Wealth Brokers were asked to pay over Rs 15 crore each plus interest. NSE's former MD & CEOs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna were asked to digorge 25 per cent of their salary for a said period in addition to a five year market ban.

Tyagi, 63, was initially appointed for a three-year term in 2017. In February 2020, he was given a six month’s extension. Later in August 2020, the government had granted another 18-month extension amid the disruption caused by the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

The 1984-batch IAS officer from Himachal cadre is credited with ensuring smooth functioning of the market amid the pandemic. Under his watch, Sebi oversaw a record IPO mobilisation and processed over 100 DRHPs in 2021. Tyagi also implemented challenging reforms for the broking industry amid a spate of defaults and instances of misuse of client securities. The Sebi chief has also initiated transition to a shorter trade settlement cycle despite opposition from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Sebi also enacted key changes to the mutual fund regulations amid a crisis of confidence following Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund’s decision to shutter six of its schemes citing liquidity pressure in April 2020.

Industry players said the Sebi chairman’s position shouldn’t be kept vacant at a time when the are going through intense volatility due to global headwinds such as Russia-Ukraine conflict, expected interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and fears of deterioration in macroeconomic fundamentals due to oil prices crossing $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

Already, the market regulator is functioning with just two whole-time members with the tenure of G Mahalingam and Puri Buch ending late last year.