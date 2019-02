Market is likely to remain volatile on Thursday amid India-Pakistan tensions, Trump-Kim Jong-un meeting and expiry of February futures & options contracts. Besides, investors will also be awaiting third quarter GDP (gross domestic product) numbers, due later in the day.

At 07:39 am, on SGX (Singapore Exchange) were trading 6.50 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 10,797.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Wipro: on Wednesday said it will divest two of its cloud-based HR solutions—Workday and Cornerstone OnDemand—to US-based Alight Solutions for about $110 million.

Vedanta: group firm Sterlite Wednesday moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to allow the reopening of its copper smelter unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu which was closed last year over pollution concerns.



Bharti Airtel: The company is likely to consider fund-raising plans via QIP, rights issue or preference share issue in its board meeting today.

Aurobindo Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration said procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products purporting to be sterile have not been established and followed in the company's Medak facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Jet Airways: Crisis-hit Wednesday said seven more aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals.

ADAG stocks: The lenders to the company, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have opposed Reliance Communications' (RCom) bid to withdraw tax refunds lying in a bank account.