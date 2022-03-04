Women's investible wealth grows more than that of men, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
Cabinet okays disbursement of additional compound interest waiver claims
Signs of capital goods sector returning to normalcy despite negative CAGR
Wealth managers must sharpen their game
Wealth of richest 98 same as bottom 552 million, says Oxfam report
-
The growth in women’s investible wealth outpaced that of men between 2016 and 2020, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2 per cent, as against 5.9 per cent for men. The pace of growth is expected to be higher for women going ahead, too.
“Women’s investible wealth is expected to continue to grow more rapidly than men’s over the period 2021-2025 (projected CAGR of 6 per cent versus 4.2 per cent),” said UBS in a note. In 2020, female investors controlled a third of total global personal investible wealth, up from 31 per cent in 2016. By 2025, their share is projected to further increase to 35 per cent.
When it comes to Asia (excluding Japan), women’s investible wealth is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8 per cent to $7.3 trillion by 2025 from $4.8 trillion in 2020. For men, the growth rate is pegged to be 7.4 per cent over the same period.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU