Women's investible wealth grows more than that of men, shows data

The growth in women’s investible wealth outpaced that of men between 2016 and 2020, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2 per cent, as against 5.9 per cent for men. The pace of growth is expected to be higher for going ahead, too.

“Women’s investible wealth is expected to continue to grow more rapidly than men’s over the period 2021-2025 (projected CAGR of 6 per cent versus 4.2 per cent),” said UBS in a note. In 2020, female investors controlled a third of total global personal investible wealth, up from 31 per cent in 2016. By 2025, their share is projected to further increase to 35 per cent.

When it comes to (excluding Japan), women’s investible wealth is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8 per cent to $7.3 trillion by 2025 from $4.8 trillion in 2020. For men, the growth rate is pegged to be 7.4 per cent over the same period.