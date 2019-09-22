Won't be surprised to see Nifty at 12,000: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC CEO

The record single-day gains posted by the markets following the slew of tax cuts announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have made market participants hopeful of a sustainable rally.

In an interaction with Jash Kriplani, A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, shares his optimism on what makes him believe that these cuts can help in addressing multiple issues plaguing the economy, without letting fiscal deficit pose any major risk. Edited excerpts: What was your reading of the finance minister's ...