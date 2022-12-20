JUST IN
Cryptoverse: Bidding adieu to 2022, the year that broke bitcoin by 60%
Worried about promoters cutting stake? Here's tech view on Dabur, TVS Motor

Prominent promoters have recently offloaded stake in companies like TVS Motor, GMM Pfaudler via block deals, few others plan to do so in the near future.

Topics
Dabur India | GMM Pfaudler | Promoter stake

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Off late, select promoters have pared their holdings in the company by way of block deals on the exchanges. Prominent among these were - promoters of TVS Motor Company and GMM Pfaudler.

In early December, Srinivasan Trust, one of the promoters of TVS Motor sold shares worth Rs 262 crore at a price of Rs1,020 each in a bulk deal. Similarly, close to 11 million shares worth approximately Rs 2,278 crore of GMM Pfaudler were offloaded by the promoters last Friday.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:15 IST

