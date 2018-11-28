YES Bank falls 7% in two days as Moody's downgrades bank's rating

Shares of have slipped 5% to Rs 174 per share on Wednesday, extending their 2.5% fall in the previous session on the in an otherwise firm market, after the agency Moody's downgraded bank's and changed its for the private lender from stable to

In past 10 trading days, has underperformed the market by falling 23%, after the resignation of various members of the bank's board of directors. In comparison, the S&P Sensex was up 1.5% during the same period. The stock is trading close to its 52-week low price of Rs 166 touched on September 28, 2018.

“The action considers the resignation of various members of the bank's Board of Directors -- which, when seen in conjunction with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive in September 2018 to restrict the term of the bank's managing director & CEO as well as founder, Rana Kapoor, till 31 January, 2019 -- have raised Moody's concerns over corporate governance,” the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody's said that despite the bank reporting stable credit fundamentals, the developments on the governance issues, as well as the transition of leadership, are credit

The takes into account the uncertainty relating to the bank's asset quality and profitability performance and in particular any adverse findings from the RBI's risk-based supervision report or the so-called divergence report. In addition, any negative developments in the bank's funding and liquidity profile or ability to raise new capital to a level comparable with other similarly rated peers in India will exert pressure on its BCA, adjusted BCA and ratings, it added.

in a separate regulatory filing announced that it has acquired additional 4.59 million equity shares of Dion Global Solutions pursuant to an invocation of pledge on the said equity shares subsequent to default by the company in repayment of credit facilities sanctioned by the bank.

At 09:38 am; YES Bank was trading 4% lower at Rs 176 on the BSE, as compared to 0.47% rise in the S&P Sensex. A combined 24.77 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.