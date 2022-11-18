JUST IN
Zee Entertainment, Sun TV may underperform on advertising growth worries

Between the two, Sun had better growth rates than Zee in the Sept quarter

Topics
Zee Entertainment Enterprises  | Sun TV Network | Stock Market

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Zee
So far, large OTT investments have not yielded any meaningful revenue out-performance for Zee

Stocks of broadcasting majors Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) and Sun TV Network (Sun) have lost between 7-14 per cent from their respective monthly highs. While the September quarter (Q2FY23) results of both companies came in below street estimates, Sun fared better than Zee.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 17:12 IST

