Zee Media, Jet Airways, Nestle and Vodafone Idea among top stocks to watch

At 08:22 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 42 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 11,143, indicating a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that are expected to trade actively in today's session -

Earnings today: As manny as 60 companies are scheduled to announce their Q4 earnings for 2018-19 later in the day. Prominent among them include Indian Bank, India, Union Bank of India and Media.

Vodafone Idea: Ltd, India's largest telecom operator, on Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,881.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, amid a brutal tariff war in India's telecom market. The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) grew by 16.3 per cent quarter on quarter to Rs 104 in the March quarter from Rs 89 in the December quarter.

United Bank: After making losses for seven consecutive quarters, city-based of India (UBI) registered a net profit of Rs 95.18 crore in the last quarter of 2018-19, a bank statement said on May 13.

Jet Airways: Etihad Airways has put in stiff conditions, which include a substantial write down of the Rs 9,000-crore loans, as a prerequisite to run The Abu Dhabi-based airline has also put the onus of finding a majority investment partner on the Jet lenders.

TCS: A US court on Monday denied Computer Sciences Corp’s (CSC’s) application for a temporary restraining order against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). CSC, a US-based insurance platform provider to a client of TCS, filed for a temporary restraining order against TCS last month, after accusing it of misappropriating its trade secrets.





Aarti Industries: The company will consider issue of bonus shares at its board meeting to be held on May 21.

Pharma stocks: Twenty drugmakers, including seven from India, are facing charges of price fixing in a lawsuit in the US state of Connecticut. The lawsuit covers over 100 drugs whose prices were allegedly kept high by the drugmakers.

DHFL: Rating agency Crisil Ratings has downgraded commercial paper worth Rs 850 crore of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation driven by weak liquidity condition of the company.

Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank on Monday posted close to a six-fold jump in net profit at Rs 61.73 crore during March quarter 2019. The bank clocked a profit of Rs 11 crore during January-March period of 2017-18.

Andhra Bank: State-owned Andhra Bank Monday reported narrowing of loss to Rs 1,233.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of reduction in non-performing assets.