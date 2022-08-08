Zomato's weightage in FTSE indices to rise to 24.9% from August 11

Restaurant aggregator and company Zomato’s weighting in will go up, following a raft of share sales by pre-initial public offering investors.

The global index provider has announced the investability weight for will be increased from 17.12 per cent to 24.9 per cent in the All-World Index with effect from August 11.

The move will result in the buying of around 20 million Zomato by tracking .

of gained 2 per cent to close at Rs 55.6.

In the past two weeks, Moore Strategic Ventures, Uber, and sold stakes in Zomato, following the end of a one-year lock-up.