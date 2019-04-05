JUST IN
1 civilian injured as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

ANI 

A civilian was injured after Pakistani troops resorted to fresh shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Poonch district hospital medical superintendent, Shameem Bhati, told ANI, "A man named Kamaldeen, 55, sustained injuries on his abdomen. We are conducting X-ray tests on him. We will send him to Jammu if needed."

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Gulpur sector of Poonch district. Indian Army retaliated effectively.Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Poonch district.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 15:38 IST

