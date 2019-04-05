VVIP Chopper case: I have not taken any names, Christian Michel tells Delhi court

-
-
Christian Michel, prime accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal case has moved a Delhi court on Friday claiming he has not taken any names before the Enforcement Directorate.
This comes after, the ED on Thursday claimed to have traced the trail of 70 million euros that had come allegedly in the form of "kickbacks" in the VVIP chopper deal. The ED has to probe who all received the kickbacks, the agency said as it filed a supplementary charge sheet before a special CBI court here.
Michel also alleged that the central leadership was using government agencies to suit their personal agendas.
Advocate Aljo K Joseph, Michel's counsel also told the court that a copy of the chargesheet was provided to media before it was provided to Christian Michel.
Through his counsel, Michel also pleaded that he had not named anyone during the probe.
The matter will be heard by the Court on April 6.
Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.
