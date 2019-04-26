17th legislative term of Afghan Parliament inaugurated

The 17th legislative term of the Wolesi Jirga, or the Afghan Parliament, was inaugurated on Friday by Ashraf Ghani, even though the final results of five provinces is awaited.

As per the law, the parliament was supposed to be inaugurated earlier but was delayed due to "controversies", according to TOLOnews.

The parliament inauguration was attended by senior government officials and new lawmakers.

Addressing the ceremony, the Afghan highlighted that the majority of the new parliament members are from a younger generation who will protect women's rights, human rights and other rights of Afghans.

He added that the had no role to play in the delay of the parliament inauguration.

Ghani, during his address, said that the current challenges in are because of the "imposed war" which has been fueled by "direct foreign support" of the

He reinforced that he would remain of until the next Presidential elections, slated for September 28.

The Afghan leader highlighted that the key to peace lies in unity among Afghans and in women's participation, adding that the republic system would continue.

