53 people rescued from Taliban prison in Afghanistan

The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces freed at least 53 people from a Taliban prison in an operation in Daichopan here, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said on Friday.
The ministry added that eight Taliban terrorists were killed during the operation, reports TOLOnews.
Four Commando Forces personnel and four police force members are amongst the rescued individuals, as per the ministry.
