19 injured after 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southwest China

ANI  |  Asia 

At least 19 people sustained injuries after an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale struck Gongxian County in China's southwest province of Sichuan, local authorities said on Sunday.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 10:29 p.m (local time), was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. None of them is in critical condition, reports Xinhua news agency.

This comes after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Changning County of Yibin City on Monday, leaving 13 people dead and 220 others injured.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 15:13 IST

