19 injured after 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southwest China

At least 19 people sustained injuries after an measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale struck in China's southwest province of Sichuan, local authorities said on Sunday.

According to the Networks Center (CENC), the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 10:29 p.m (local time), was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. None of them is in critical condition, reports

This comes after a 6.0 magnitude jolted Changning County of on Monday, leaving 13 people dead and 220 others injured.

