US launched cyber strikes on Iranian spy group after oil tanker attacks: Officials

The Cyber Command (USCC) had last week launched cyber strikes against an group in the wake of recent attacks on tankers in the Gulf region, officials familiar with the matter said.

Quoting US officials, reported on Saturday (local time) that the group had ties with the (IRGC) of and the USCC believes the group helped plan the attacks against tankers.

The cyber attacks, coordinated with the US Central Command, disabled Iranian computer systems used to control rocket and missile launches, The Post reported. It was not the conventional military attack that involves loss of life or civilian casualties, it said.

had on Thursday shot down an unmanned US surveillance drone with a surface-to-air missile, prompting US to order a retaliatory strike against However, the US had later changed his decision since it could have civilian casualties.

The incident happened amid a volatile situation between and as the warned industry officials to be alert for cyber attacks originating from Iran.

Thomas Bosset, a former senior in the Trump administration, was quoted as saying, "This operation imposes costs on the growing Iranian cyber threat, but also serves to defend the US Navy and shipping operations in the "

The cyber attacks against the Iranian agency represented the first offensive show of force since the cyber command was elevated to a full combatant command in May.

In April this year, designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organisation.

On Saturday, the issued a warning to that Iran has stepped up its cyber-targeting of critical industries, including oil, gas and other energy sectors, and government agencies, and has the potential to disrupt or destroy systems.

