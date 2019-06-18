JUST IN
Business Standard

2 Cong leaders arrested for trying to set up Ambedkar's statue in Hyderabad

Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Harsha Kumar on Tuesday were arrested when they were allegedly trying to install a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Punjagutta centre here.

The duo was arrested in the early morning hours of Tuesday and taken into custody by the Panjagutta Police.

Police said it had seized the statue and also the lorry in which the statue was brought in.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 09:15 IST

