Delhi: Auto fare hike comes into force today

Commuters in the capital city have to shell out more auto rides from Tuesday as the hike in auto-rickshaw fares comes into force.

This comes a week after the notified revised auto-rickshaw fares with an 18.75 per cent hike on existing rates in the city.

Under revised rates, the metre-down charge will be Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km against the existing rate of Rs 25 for initial 2 km of the ride.

While per kilometre charge has been increased from Rs 8 to 9.5, commuters have to pay a waiting charge of Rs 0.75 per minute if the auto gets caught up in the traffic, the government said.

Moreover, Rs 7.50 will be charged as extra luggage charge.With some months left for the elections, the move is seen as a measure to woo 90,000-odd auto-rickshaw drivers operating in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)