2 killed, 7 injured after car collides with tanker in Suryapet

Two people lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries when a car in which they were travelling in collided head-on with an oil tanker near Akupamula village on Thursday night.

The accident occurred when the fuel tanker was taking a U-turn at a petrol bunk on the Highway in the outskirts of Kodada town of Suryapet district.

The deceased have been identified as J Lakshmamma (95) and T Nagamma (55) died. Other passengers J Lokesh, J Rangarao, Ch Krishna, P Baburao, J Rama, J Mounika, P Swathi and driver Praveen are severely injured.

The police immediately reached the accident spot and rushed the injured to Kodada government hospital. Later, they were all shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment.

The victims were from Patapatnam of Srikakulam district and were living in Hyderabad for the past few years.

