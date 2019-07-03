JUST IN
Business Standard

2 terrorists, 2 IRGC members killed in armed clashes in northwest Iran

ANI  |  Middle East 

At least four people were killed in armed clashes between the terrorists and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in country's northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

The IRCG carried out the operation to dismantle a team of terrorists in the Chaldoran County of the province. In the armed clashes that ensued, two members of the IRFC and two terrorists were killed, reported Xinhua news agency.

A considerable amount of weapons, ammunition, and communication equipment belonging to the terrorists were seized from the scene of the incident, the IRGC said in a statement.

First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 05:24 IST

