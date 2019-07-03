Pakistan: Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Russian Ground Forces commander in Chief, Army General Oleg Salyukov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pakistan Army headquarters on Tuesday.

According to a release by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the matters pertaining to enhanced security or training cooperation and measures to further expand joint military ties between the armies of two countries were discussed in the meeting.

The COAS opined that the cooperation between Russia and Pakistan will not only help in improving peace and stability but will also usher economic prosperity in the region.

"The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army's professionalism and achievements in the war against terrorism. He said that the should appreciate more what Pakistan has achieved," the release read.

During the meeting, Salyukov expressed Russia's desire to forge strong and broad-based relations with Pakistan.

