23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

A "havan" that was started 23 months ago for the success of YSRCP leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections ended on Monday at a village in the Amaravati state capital region.

Chief Minister Reddy attended the "purnahuti" (closing of the havan) ritual at the Tadepalli village with priests blessing him. He was honoured with a shawl and 'kankanam' (a kind of bangle).

The "Sri Maha Rudra Sahita Dwisahasra Chandi Yagam" was started in Hyderabad by Varaprasad Reddy of Nalanda Educational Institutions for the success of YSRCP and its chief in the Assembly polls.

The "purnahuti" ritual was conducted at the village.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)