1248 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in last six months: Defence Minister

Pakistan violated the ceasefire 1248 times along the Line of Control (LoC) in the last six months, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Minister in his reply to a question by BJP leader Vijay Pal Singh Tomar also informed that four Army jawans were killed in these ceasefire violations (CFVs) by Pakistan.

Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required has been carried out by Indian Army, the Defence Minister said.

"All violations of ceasefire and infiltration are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meeting, Directorate Generals of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries," he added.

In the month of March, 267 ceasefire violations took place. In the same month, a total of three Army jawans were killed. Another jawan was killed in the month of January.

The first three months of the year saw a spike in ceasefire violations. However, during the next three months, the number of ceasefire violations dropped.

Giving details of the CFVs, the minister said - 203 ceasefire violations took place in January, 215 in February, 267 in March, 234 in April, 221 in May and 108 in June.

