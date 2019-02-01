25-year-old woman shot dead in Shopian by terrorists

Terrorists shot dead a 25-year-old married woman from point-blank range in Shopian,

A video of the shooting has surfaced on

The body of the woman was retrieved by police from Dragad area of Zainapora in district. She has been identified as Ishrat Muneer, daughter of Muneer Ahmad Dar, resident of Dangerpora, Pulwama.

A said that a video of the shooting surfaced in several late on Thursday evening and police are ascertaining the details.

A said the woman is related to Zeenat ul Islam, who was killed in an encounter last month.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation into the incident.

