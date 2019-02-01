25-year-old woman shot dead in Shopian by terrorists

Terrorists shot dead a 25-year-old married woman from point-blank range in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.
A video of the shooting has surfaced on social media platforms.
The body of the woman was retrieved by police from Dragad area of Zainapora in Shopian district. She has been identified as Ishrat Muneer, daughter of Muneer Ahmad Dar, resident of Dangerpora, Pulwama.
A police spokesman said that a video of the shooting surfaced in several social media platforms late on Thursday evening and police are ascertaining the details.
A senior police officer said the woman is related to Al-badr commander Zeenat ul Islam, who was killed in an encounter last month.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation into the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
