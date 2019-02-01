10 lakh people have enrolled for Ayushman Bharat, massive scale up of health care: FM

The government has seen a massive scale-up in the in the last five years and 10 lakh people have been enrolled in the Ayushman Bharat scheme so far, Union said while tabling the Interim Budget in the Parliament on Friday.

"Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, close to 10 lakh people have already benefited for medical treatment under the scheme. Scores have been benefited from the reduction in the prices of essential medicines, stents, knee implants. Households have saved Rs 3,000 crore From Ayushman Bharat," he added.

The also told Parliament that his government has announced the setting up of 14 new AIIMS since 2014. "Twenty-one AIIMS are operating or being established in presently. Fourteen out of 21 AIIMS were announced since 2014. We are happy to announce the setting up of the new 22nd AIIMS in Haryana," the said.

The statement from Goyal comes at a time when has an estimated 840,000 doctors -- one for every 1,674 people -- far fewer than the one per 1,000 people recommended by the

In his concluding remark, Minister Goyal stated that the "Transformation of Aspirational Districts" programme launched by the in January 2018 achieved its targets with improved performance in all indicators.

in 2014 won a thumping mandate promising a to protect poverty-stricken people. This Budget is the government's last before the in May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)