3 Indians killed in Sri Lanka blasts, says Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj has confirmed that three Indian nationals are amongst those who lost their lives in eight deadly terror blasts which rocked on Sunday.

" has conveyed that the has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals. Their names are Lokashini, Narayan Chandrashekhar, and Ramesh. We are ascertaining further details," Swaraj tweeted.

Meanwhile, the raided a house in Colombo's Orugodawatta in connection with the blasts, as per Seven people were also arrested in relation to the attacks by the authorities earlier.

At least 207 lost their lives and around 450 were wounded when the explosions went off in the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikade and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Sunday.

Out of the deceased, at least 30 people are believed to be foreigners, according to the authorities.

Two Chinese civilians are also amongst the deceased, Chinese confirmed. Their bodies have been identified by their families.

A 12-hour curfew will be enforced in on Sunday evening, which will remain in force till 6 am on Monday in the wake of devastating blasts, according to Sri Lankan Maithripala Sirisena's secretary,

Schools across the island nation will also remain shut until Wednesday due to security concerns.

In a bid to curb fake news, has temporarily blocked popular including and Instagram, reported quoting officials.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attacks as yet.

The international community has condemned the multiple blasts, with leaders from the United Kingdom, India, Nepal, and the expressing their grief due to the bombings.

Former labelled the incident as an "attack on humanity." "The attacks on tourists and worshippers in are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka," he said.

