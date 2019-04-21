At least 138 'million' people killed in Sri Lanka blasts: Trump tweets, withdraws it later

Extending his condolences over the loss of lives in the multiple blasts which shook on Easter Sunday, US committed a gaffe by initially putting the death toll as "at least 138 million" people, only to delete the tweet after facing backlash from users.

"Heartfelt condolences from the people of the to the people of on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels that have killed at least 138 million people and badly injured 600 more. We stand ready to help," the US President's now-deleted tweeted read.

Highlighting Trump's mistake, user 'Not Irene' wrote, "Fun fact: Sri Lanka's population is 21.44 million (2017)."

Another user tweeted, "The attacks in were awful. But 138 million people did not die. That's like a nuclear holocaust situation."

Trump withdrew the post and issued a fresh tweet, which read: "138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more than 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help!"

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)