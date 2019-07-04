JUST IN
3 killed, 1 injured in road accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Three members of a family died while one injured after a tempo vehicle rammed into their car.

The unfortunate accident took place on Wednesday evening on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway under Waliv Police Station limits.

The injured was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case against the driver of the tempo vehicle.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

