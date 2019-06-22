4 held for assaulting policeman in Chennai

-
Four people were arrested in Chennai for assaulting a policeman on duty.
The incident took place on June 14, however, the incident came to light recently when a video of the same went viral on social media.
The men were creating ruckus on the road when they were warned by the police official who asked them to disperse. Following this, they argued with and thrashed him in the middle of the road.
The accused have been sent to police remand.
