4 held for assaulting policeman in Chennai

Four people were arrested in for assaulting a on duty.

The incident took place on June 14, however, the incident came to light recently when a video of the same went viral on

The men were creating ruckus on the road when they were warned by the who asked them to disperse. Following this, they argued with and thrashed him in the middle of the road.

The accused have been sent to police remand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)