4 held for assaulting policeman in Chennai

ANI  |  General News 

Four people were arrested in Chennai for assaulting a policeman on duty.

The incident took place on June 14, however, the incident came to light recently when a video of the same went viral on social media.

The men were creating ruckus on the road when they were warned by the police official who asked them to disperse. Following this, they argued with and thrashed him in the middle of the road.

The accused have been sent to police remand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 09:07 IST

