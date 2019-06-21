CBI quizzes Deoria jail officials over extortion by Ateeq Ahmed

A team of the (CBI) on Friday questioned jail officials here in connection with a case in which former is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a inside the prison.

The probe agency had last week registered an FIR against Ahmed and others on the charges of abduction and assault on in December 2018.

The CBI checked the jail records and quizzed the prison officials who were on duty when the alleged incident took place.

In a complaint, Jaiswal had claimed that on December 26, 2018, aides of former forcibly took him to where Ahmad along with his son and 10-12 other miscreants were present, who forced him to transfer four of his companies to people associated with the former

"I was thrashed inside the jail by the accomplices of Forcefully my four companies were transferred in the name of two associates of Ahmad. I was also made to sign on 15-10 plain papers and they also made me leave my Fortuner vehicle in the jail," he had said in the FIR.

Ahmed was an member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in from 2004 to 2009.

