4 policemen killed in Taliban attack

At least four policemen were killed and another was injured in a attack on Saturday night in province of Afghanistan, a said.

" launched a coordinated attack on a police checkpoint in district of province Saturday, killing four policemen and injuring another," Sulaiman, the district police chief, told

A police armoured vehicle was also damaged by militants.

Taliban militants also suffered casualties and the number was not clear, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)