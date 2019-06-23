4 policemen killed in Taliban attack

At least four policemen were killed and another was injured in a Taliban attack on Saturday night in Herat province of Afghanistan, a police official said.
"Taliban launched a coordinated attack on a police checkpoint in Guzara district of Herat province Saturday, killing four policemen and injuring another," Sulaiman, the Guzara district police chief, told Xinhua.
A police armoured vehicle was also damaged by Taliban militants.
Taliban militants also suffered casualties and the number was not clear, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU