36 children die after dengue-like symptoms in UP's Firozabad: Report

41 persons, including 36 children, have died over the past few days in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh due to suspected dengue and viral fever.
"As of now, 41 persons including 36 children has died due to suspected dengue and viral fever in the Firozabad district. These deaths don't indicate a possible third wave of COVID as none of the admitted patients were found positive," said Dr Sangeeta Aneja, Principal, Government medical college, Firozabad.
"Multiple teams including a team from the Indian Council of Medical Research are investigating to find out the exact cause of these deaths and disease spread", added Aneja.
Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders the removal of the chief medical officer of the Firozabad district where many children reportedly died due to suspected dengue and viral fever.
Earlier on Monday, UP CM visited the Autonomous State Medical College to enquire about the health of children who were admitted there and instructed the officials concerned to send special teams to Mathura, Mainpuri, and Firozabad districts to take appropriate steps to contain vector-borne diseases.
