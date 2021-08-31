Top headlines: Small firms on I-T radar, race for steel supremacy, and more

-
ALSO READ
Cracking the whip: TDS defaults by state PSUs, banks come under I-T lens
Tata, Adani plants may get to sell on power exchanges amid coal crisis
60-65 small- to mid-sized companies on I-T radar for TDS mismatch
Centre's disinvestment plan: A stress test for zombie steel plants
Tata Steel, AM/NS India, ESL Steel may participate in NINL divestment
-
60-65 small- to mid-sized companies on I-T radar for TDS mismatch
Ahead of the second instalment of advance tax, the revenue department is scrutinising entities that have registered negative growth in their tax deducted at source (TDS) payments, even when they reported healthy advance tax payments. According to sources, taxmen have observed a mismatch in TDS payments from at least 60-65 small to mid-sized companies. Read more
Deals or distress: Consumer goods makers bet on bumper festive sales
In spite of high commodity inflation, shortage of components and the threat of a third wave of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, makers of packaged goods, home appliances and consumer electronics are expecting to grow by 12 to 25 per cent during the upcoming festive season. Read more
Race for steel supremacy begins with disinvestment plans for three units
About 11 million tonnes of steel capacity will change hands as the Centre divests stake in three steel plants — Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) and NMDC Iron and Steel Plant (NISP) Nagarnar — setting the stage for a new phase of consolidation. Who gets what will decide whether the pecking order in the industry reshuffles after the shake-out caused by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Read more
Tata, Adani plants may get to sell on power exchanges amid coal crisis
The two power units in Gujarat using imported coal -- Tata UMPP and Adani Mundra -- might have a chance at revival as the Centre opens up merchant power sale for them in the middle of domestic coal supply shortages. The two units have been in a constant tussle with five states to which they sell power over the compensation due to higher imported coal prices. Read more
Tata Sons' insurance, auto subsidiaries defy Covid-19 pandemic blues
Tata Sons key unlisted subsidiaries reported double-digit growth in revenues and contraction in their losses on a consolidated basis in FY21 despite the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The combined turnover or total income of Tata Sons’ 40 biggest unlisted subsidiaries was up 17.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 80,720 crore in FY21 from Rs 68,538 crore a year ago. Read more
Sensex, Nifty post record highs after Federal Reserve's dovish stance
India’s benchmark indices hit record highs on Monday, along with a rally in global markets, as dovish comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite and pushed the dollar to near two-week lows. The Sensex closed at 56,890, with a gain of 765 points, or 1.36 per cent — the most since August 3 — while the Nifty50 jumped 226 points, or 1.35 per cent, to close at 16,931. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms climbed to Rs 247 trillion ($3.37 trillion). Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU