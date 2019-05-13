5 things you need to know about melanoma

-
ALSO READ
Smoking may damage immunity of skin cancer patients: Study
Smoking may limit body's ability to fight dangerous form of skin cancer: Study
Novel protein linked to skin cancer identified
Elderly cancer survivors face risk of brain metastasis: Study
Mauritian herbs found to stop growth of cancer cells
-
In a recent study researchers have outlined five important points about malignant skin cancer called melanoma.
The study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) highlighted the following five points about melanoma:
Sun exposure is an important factor in the development of melanoma, so it often appears on the face, neck, arms and torso, where sun exposure is common.
Melanoma can also occur on areas with minimal sun exposure, such as palms and soles of the feet.
A specific mitogen-activated pathway is linked to mutations causing melanoma and genomic sequencing helps in identifying markers for diagnosis and treatment.
About 10 per cent of melanomas are challenging to diagnose as they may be pink, red, clear or normal skin-coloured.
Patients with any suspicious skin lesions should be referred to dermatology. Coloured lesions with any of the ABCDE criteria -- Asymmetric shape, irregular Border, Colour variation, Diameter greater than 6 mm (about the size of a pencil eraser) and Evolution (change) -- should be considered suspicious.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU